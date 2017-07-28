WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Lawyer Says Juror Might Have Stolen Opioid Evidence At Trial

July 28, 2017 1:48 PM
Filed Under: Opioids

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio defense attorney says at least one juror may have stolen oxycodone pills during a drug trial.

The Columbus Dispatch reports attorney John David Moore Jr. says jurors found his client guilty and then rushed out of the courthouse before anyone noticed the 71 opioid pills were missing.

He says his client should get a new trial or have his charges dismissed.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien and the court’s administrative judge say they’ve never heard of evidence going missing during jury deliberations. Heroin and methamphetamine used as evidence didn’t go missing.

O’Brien says that it’s premature to blame jurors for the missing pills and that their disappearance doesn’t affect the facts of the case.

The Franklin County sheriff’s office is investigating and reviewing surveillance camera footage.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch