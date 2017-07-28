Kings Announce Jersey Numbers For Newcomers

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

The Sacramento Kings are ready to step out for on-court competition as they officially assigned the newly-added players jersey numbers for the upcoming season.

SacTown Royalty posted the numbers Friday morning.

Veterans George Hill (#3), Zach Randolph (#50) and Vince Carter (#15) will be keeping their main numbers worn through most of their careers.

The big change in numbers from previous seasons/images come from Hill and Carter. Hill will be wearing the #3 jersey that was previously worn by Skal Labissiere. However, Labissiere will be moving to #7 after the Kings decided not to resign PG Darren Collison, who previously wore the number.

During the first photo shoot with the newly-drafted rookies earlier this month, Frank Mason III was holding up the #15 jersey, previously worn by all-star DeMarcus Cousins, who was traded midseason to New Orleans.

However, Carter will be assigned #15, pushing Mason III to #10. Malachi Richardson will move from #10 to #23, previously worn by Ben Mclemore.

Lastly, Bogdan Bogdanovic, who was signed by the Kings on July 13, has chosen #8.

…phew. That should do it.