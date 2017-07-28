Report: 49ers Sign No. 3 Overall Pick Solomon Thomas

July 28, 2017 11:15 AM
Filed Under: 2017 Draft, NFL, San Francisco 49ers, Signed, Solomon Thomas

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have signed No. 3 overall pick Solomon Thomas and now have all 10 of the team’s 2017 draft picks under contract.

San Francisco general manager John Lynch had been encouraged the deal could get done ahead of the team’s first training camp practice Friday.

The defensive lineman out of Stanford, who got a four-year deal, was one of two first-round picks for the 49ers this year. The other, linebacker Reuben Foster, had signed previously and was cleared to go after missing the offseason program rehabilitating his injured right shoulder.

Adding urgency to Thomas’ situation was the fact that he missed the offseason program because Stanford was still in session until after the end of minicamp.

Thomas played three seasons at Stanford, registering 101 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 25.5 tackles for loss, four fumble recoveries and two touchdowns.

