Remains Found Of Roseville Man Reported Missing In May

July 28, 2017 11:46 AM
Filed Under: roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Authorities have identified remains found this week as that of a man with autism who had been missing since May.

Roseville police say 32-year-old Samuel Dee Stratton-Brooks was reported missing by his family back on May 3. He was homeless and was last seen by family in late April.

Stratton-Brooks was considered at-risk due to a developmental disability, police said.

Friday, detectives announced they had identified remains found earlier in the week as that of Stratton-Brooks. The remains were found on a secluded, marshy open space between North Sunrise Avenue and Interstate 80. He was identified using dental records, police say.

The exact cause of death is still under investigation by the Placer County Coroner’s Office.

