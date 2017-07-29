1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Shooting At Large North Highlands Party

July 29, 2017 11:51 AM
Filed Under: North Highlands, sacramento county

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — A man is dead and another is wounded after a shooting in North Highlands early Saturday morning.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies were called out at around 3 a.m. to a large party on the 7000 block of Plumber Way in North Highlands after reports of gunshots fired in the area.

When deputies arrived, some at the party told them it was just fireworks and deputies were not able to find any victims.

Investigators say that’s because the two victims, a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, were already on their way to a nearby hospital.

The 22-year-old man died at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, while the 21-year-old is expected to survive a gunshot wound to his arm.

Investigators are looking for witnesses to come forward, and with an estimated 200 to 300 people at the party, it’s very likely someone saw something.

