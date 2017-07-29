Lyft Driver Attacked In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO CA, (CBS 13) — A LYFT driver beaten for refusing a ride.

It happened early Thursday morning in South Sacramento Meadowview Road and Amherst Street.

A group of eight African-American men and women requesting a LYFT ride were told they couldn’t fit — that’s when the driver said some people in the group began assaulting her.

The driver, Nakayla Hall, says she was punched, kicked, even had water thrown on her for refusing a ride.

She is now recovering and is sharing her story in hopes of preventing another attack.

“They all looked like they were having fun and a good time,” said Nakayla Hall.

Hall was ending her night as a LYFT driver.

Little did she know, it was about to take a dramatic turn downhill.

“Three people got into the very back and that’s when I said no we can’t do that,” said Hall.

Hall says she can only fit a total of six passengers into her car.

The group who requested her early Thursday morning — eight young-adults.

“They were just like ‘no, “f” that’,” Hall added.

Hall says she turned her car off to get her point across, and told the group she would call 911 if they didn’t get out.

That’s when she said the group became violent.

“The guy on the passenger side started pouring water on me and the people behind me started pouring water on me.”

And they didn’t stop there.

“There were two on this side, two men hitting me on this side, and then two of the females just rotated and took turns punching me and kicking me,” Hall said, describing how she was hit.

Hall had a gash across her forehead, heel marks on her arm and a bruised knee.

Hall says the entire ordeal lasted about 15 minutes before she could drive away.

All she says she could think of were here little girls.

LYFT sent CBS 13 a statement Saturday in response to the assault saying in part:

“As soon as we were made aware of this incident, we deactivated the passenger from the Lyft platform. We stand ready to assist law enforcement in their investigation.”

Hall says this was a wakeup call, not just for her — but for all LYFT and Uber drivers.

Becoming complacent was Hall’s only regret.

“You need to be prepared, as prepared as you can be,” Hall urged drivers.

Hall’s car was impounded by Sacramento police as part of the investigation.

No one has been arrested yet.