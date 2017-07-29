Two Shot, One Dead In Party Shooting

Sacramento County, CA (CBS 13)- Plumber way is known to be calm and quiet. But early Saturday morning neighbors say it turned into a storm of bullets and uproar.
This Honda civic was shot up during the commotion.
Sacramento county sheriff’s deputies say they first responded to this home early Saturday morning to reports of gunshots when they arrived. Deputies say people at the party denied hearing gunshots and said they were fireworks.
Deputies are still looking for whoever shot the two victims. They’re advising people who use social media to promote parties to be more careful.
Danny plate who lives in neighborhood told CBS 13 that “It was just a sea of people just frantically scurrying all over the place.
I thought we were having an apocalypse one of those movies where everyone is running for their lives”
Deputies say two gun shot victims showed up to a local hospital a short time after they were called. One of them was a 22-year old man who died after being shot in the head. Deputies say they believe the house party was promoted on social media and that may have attracted the suspects.
