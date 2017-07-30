Second Fire This Weekend In Jamestown Forces Evacuations

July 30, 2017 7:20 PM

8pm update: (from the Tuolumne co Sheriffs Office)

Evac Advisories given North side of Algerine Wards Ferry & Richards Ranch Road.

Evac Orders still in place for Twist Rd, South side of Algerine Wards Ferry Rd, East of Twist Rd

 

Jamestown, CA (CBS 13)- A second fire has lit a Jamestown hillside on fire Sunday.  Cal Fire has called the latest fire in the area the Twist fire due to its location off of twist road.

The fire started just before 5pm and as of 7pm is over 150 acres.   According to the Tuolumne County Sheriffs Department there are mandatory evacuations with this fire.

They are: Algerine Road from Wards Ferry to Twist Road and Old Wards Ferry to Richards Ranch Road.

There currently are Structures being threatened by the fire on Hog Mountain.

The Mother Lode Fairgrounds are being used as a pet evacuation center.

