Downed Plane Found On Southern California Mountain  

July 30, 2017 3:59 PM
 BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have located the wreckage of a small plane that crashed after taking off from a mountain airport in Southern California.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jodi Miller said searchers located the downed plane in a remote area of Big Bear Mountains Sunday morning.

It’s not clear whether they have reached the wreckage.

Miller said an investigation is under way and had no further details to release.

FAA spokesman Allen Kenitzer said the aircraft is a Cessna 172 that crashed after taking off from Big Bear City Airport on Saturday. Two people were believed to be onboard the aircraft.

The airport is about 95 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

