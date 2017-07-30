Mother Mourning Sons Death As Step Mother Accused Of Child Abuse About To Face Judge

STOCKTON (CBS13) – The Stockton woman accused of abusing her two-year-old stepson Jaxson Love is set to appear in court on Monday.

Chalsey Maynard is in jail facing four charges tonight including child abuse resulting in death.

Video posted on social media shows two-year-old Jaxson Love during some of his happiest moments with his mother, Brittany Gonzales, who we spoke with via social media on Sunday while preparing for his funeral.

“We have just been looking at all my Facebook postings of Jaxson and all the different videos of him — him being silly and stuff like that, and that’s what’s really, really getting us through,” she said.

Gonzales and Jax’s father shared custody of the toddler. Last week, while under the care of Jax’s father, Gonzales was told Jax he had an accident.

“He told me that basically, he had a trampoline accident. He fell but was completely fine. Woke up in the morning, which would be Wednesday morning, and he was fine then, I guess at 12 o’clock, he had a bath and I guess he took a nap afterward and dad, I guess went out and did some errands and left the baby with his wife,” she said.

Later that day, Jax’s father came home and found his son unresponsive. The toddler was taken to a Stockton hospital and later transferred to the Children’s Hospital in Oakland where doctors say he was bleeding in the brain and had broken ribs.

“I just want justice for Jaxson. He deserves it. I want to have some peace of mind of what happened and to make sure that this doesn’t happen to anybody else’s kid, ever,” said Gonzales.

Stockton police arrested stepmom Chalsey Maynard. She’s charged with child abuse endangerment, infliction of great bodily injury, corporal injury to a child, and child abuse resulting in death.

“I loved him. He was a great kid,” said Austin Mount, Brittney’s boyfriend.

Family members say Jax loved helping people, and so it was only appropriate his organs would be donated so he would be able to continue helping others…even in heaven.

“My son deserves the truth. My son deserves justice,” said Gonzales.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page. They are hoping to raise at least $15,000 dollars to help cover medical and funeral services for Jax.