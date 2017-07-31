4 Suffer E. Coli Poisoning After Swimming At Nevada County Lake

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – A three-year old boy is in the ICU suffering from kidney failure after swimming in a Nevada County lake over the weekend.
The boy is one of four, including a pregnant woman sent to the hospital with E. coli poisoning.
In response, the Nevada County health department has closed a beach at Lake Wildwood a private community off Highway 20 west of Grass Valley.
Now that little boy, along with two other children and that woman, are fighting for their lives.
The cause of the outbreak hasn’t been identified.
A sewer construction project is underway nearby, but public works department says they didn’t find any failures at the wastewater plant.