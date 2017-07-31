Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down Damien talked about the Colin Kaepernick situation, and how no teams want to sign him. He then took some calls from listeners about their thoughts, and the idea of what people “need” Kaepernick to do to “earn” a job in the NFL. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show Damien talked with Michael Scotto, Senior Writer Basketball Insiders, about the craziness of the NBA off season. He also talked about how embarrassing Adidas has looked with Lavar Ball. He also talked about the Jones Cormier fight from the weekend, and if Jon Jones will be the new star of the UFC. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the third hour of the Lo-Down Frank Schwab, Yahoo Shutdown Corner, joined Damien to talk about the NFL off season, and what to expect this season. Next, Damien talked about the Oakland A’s moves at the end of the MLB Trade Deadline, and what A’s fans should expect from the team in the next couple of years. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 4

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the Damien talked some NFL, specifically about the pay that some of the players are getting. He also talked about Jets Rookie Jamal Adams’ statement about dying on the field, and if us as fans should be ok with that. Next, Joe Sheehan joined Damien to talk about the MLB Trade Deadline, and what teams are the favorites going in to the postseason. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.