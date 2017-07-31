Former Raiders DB Dave Grayson Dies At Age 78

July 31, 2017 9:56 AM
Filed Under: Dave Grayson, died, football, NFL, Oakalnd, Oakland Raiders, raiders

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) – Former Oakland Raiders defensive back Dave Grayson has died. He was 78.

Oakland owner Mark Davis said Sunday that the Raiders family is saddened by Grayson’s death. The team did not give a cause of death.

Grayson played 139 career games with the Raiders, Dallas Texans and Kansas City Chiefs. He had 48 career interceptions, including five returned for touchdowns.

Grayson’s best season came in 1968 when he led the AFL with 10 interceptions.

___

More AP NFL: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch