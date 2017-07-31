Body Recovered At Lake Tahoe, Believed To Be Missing UNR Student

HOMEWOOD (CBS13) – Authorities believe the body of a swimmer who went missing at Lake Tahoe more than a year ago has been found.

University of Reno, Nevada student Marc Ma was paddle boarding with friends back on June 10, 2016. Ma’s friends were rescued after winds picked up that day, but he was nowhere to be found. Detectives say he wasn’t wearing a life vest.

This past weekend, Ma’s family hired a private contractor named “Bruce’s Legacy” to search for the 20-year-old. Early Monday afternoon, with the help of a specialized robotic camera, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office says a body was spotted 240-feet down in the water.

The body was near the West Shore Cafe, near where Ma was last seen. Both the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and Coast Guard helped bring the body to shore.

Detectives say they tentatively believe the body is Ma’s.

