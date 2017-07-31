Plan For Later California School Starts Gets Mixed Grades

July 31, 2017 7:26 AM
Filed Under: school start times

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A proposal to delay start times in California schools is getting mixed grades.

A bill is cruising through the Legislature that would prohibit middle schools and high schools from starting earlier than 8:30 a.m. A final vote could be coming next month.

Supporters say it would give kids a better night’s sleep and improve school performance.

But others worry that it would turn family schedules into chaos.

Knikki Royster, a mother of two, tells The Sacramento Bee she starts work at 7:30 a.m. and she doesn’t want her kids walking a mile to school.

She says the proposal would disrupt families.

But the bill’s sponsor — Democratic state Sen. Anthony Portantino of La Canada Flintridge — says studies that show kids are not getting enough sleep and it’s harming their health.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch