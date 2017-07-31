2 Officers Shot During Struggle With Suspect In Central California

July 31, 2017 10:39 AM
Filed Under: Los Banos, Officer Involved Shooting

LOS BANOS (AP) – Officials say two police officers in a Central California farming community have been shot in a struggle with a man, who was also struck by gunfire.

Los Banos City Manager Alex Terrazas confirmed the shooting happened early Monday. He had no details about the officers’ conditions or the circumstances.

The Merced Sun-Star reports that officers struggled with a man at an apartment complex and he gained control of an officer’s weapon.

The newspaper reports that the man was also shot. His condition was also not available Monday.

Los Banos is a small community off Interstate 5 in the farming region of the San Joaquin Valley midway between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch