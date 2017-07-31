Making an Ass Out Of Yourself; The Drive – 07/31/17

July 31, 2017 9:10 AM
HOUR 1:

Dave and Kayte talk Colin Kaepernick and the Baltimore Ravens, LaVar Ball going after a female referee, and MLB Hall of Fame inductees for Morning Brew. Then, more on LaVar Ball making a fool of himself again.

HOUR 2:

Dave and Kayte talk about the Sacramento Kings hiring Brandon Williams as their new Assistant GM before Threefer Madness featuring Allen Iverson, LaVar Ball, and Colin Kaepernick. Then, new Sacramento Kings signee Jack Cooley joins The Drive to talk his Summer League experience, joining the Kings, and more.

HOUR 3:

Daniel Cormier (L) fights Jon Jones in the Light Heavyweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.

UFC play by play broadcaster Jon Anik joins The Drive to talk about the Jon Jones and Danier Cormier fight over the weekend. Then, a story involving dinosaurs and NFL players. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.

