HOUR 1:

Dave and Kayte talk Colin Kaepernick and the Baltimore Ravens, LaVar Ball going after a female referee, and MLB Hall of Fame inductees for Morning Brew. Then, more on LaVar Ball making a fool of himself again.

HOUR 2:

Dave and Kayte talk about the Sacramento Kings hiring Brandon Williams as their new Assistant GM before Threefer Madness featuring Allen Iverson, LaVar Ball, and Colin Kaepernick. Then, new Sacramento Kings signee Jack Cooley joins The Drive to talk his Summer League experience, joining the Kings, and more.

HOUR 3:

UFC play by play broadcaster Jon Anik joins The Drive to talk about the Jon Jones and Danier Cormier fight over the weekend. Then, a story involving dinosaurs and NFL players. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.

