Rape Case Involving Raiders Rookie Conley Goes To Grand Jury

July 31, 2017 2:26 PM
Filed Under: football, Gareon Conley, Oakland, Oakland Raiders, raiders

CLEVELAND (AP) — A grand jury in Cleveland has decided not to charge Oakland Raiders rookie with any crimes after a rape investigation.

Spokesman Ryan Miday of the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement Monday that the grand jury declined all possible charges for Conley after being presented the facts and circumstances surrounding the sexual assault allegations.

Conley is a defensive back who starred at Ohio State. He was accused by a 23-year-old woman of sexually assaulting her in a Cleveland hotel room April 9. Conley’s attorney says the sex was consensual. Conley has cooperated with the investigation and said he passed a polygraph test.

Conley signed a four-year contract with the Raiders on Friday and was at training camp Monday.

Raiders owner Mark Davis says he trusts the research his staff did before the 22-year-old player was drafted with the 24th overall pick.

