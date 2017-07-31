Sharks To Play Six Nationally Televised Games During Upcoming Season

NBC announced Monday morning that the San Jose Sharks will play in six nationally televised games in the U.S. during the upcoming 2017-18 season, all home games.
San Jose’s full list of appearances is as follows:
October 4: Philadelphia at San Jose, 7:30 PM PST
October 17: Montreal at San Jose, 7:30 PM PST
November 1: Nashville at San Jose, 7:30 PM PST
November 8: Tampa Bay at San Jose, 7:30 PM PST
March 1, 2018: Chicago at San Jose, 7 PM PST
March 22, 2018: Vegas at San Jose, 10 PM PST
All will broadcast nationally on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN).
Three of those games will air as NBCSN’s “Wednesday Nightcap,” airing immediately after the weekly “Wednesday Night Rivalry” games.