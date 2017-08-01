Texas Calf Looks Just Like KISS Rocker Gene Simmons

KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) – A newborn calf in Texas has strikingly similar black-and-white facial markings to KISS frontman Gene Simmons and the rock star likes their shared look.

Simmons — whose onstage persona includes face paint, black leather clothing and wild hair — tweeted his admiration for the calf named Genie and said: “This is real, folks!!!”

The female calf was born Friday at a ranch near Kerrville, 60 miles northwest of San Antonio.

Heather Taccetta, who lives at the ranch with her family, says the calf belongs to her grandmother and the animal is named for Simmons.

(Credit: Gene Simmons/Twitter)

Taccetta found the calf in a pasture and says the 75-pound farm animal and its mother are fine.

Taccetta also says Genie is a family favorite and won’t be sold for slaughter.

