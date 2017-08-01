East Sacramento Bagel Shop Closes, Says It Lost Lease

Filed Under: bagels, breakfast, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A popular East Sacramento bagel shop has shut its doors.

Sacramento Bagel at H and 47th streets is closed as of August 1. A sign on the door reads that the business had lost its lease.

“While it breaks our hearts to do this, we have no choice but to close our business,” the sign reads. “Many, many thanks and much love to all of our customers who have frequented…our restaurant over the years. We will miss you!”

The bagel shop had a 3.5-star rating on Yelp, based on 119 reviews.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch