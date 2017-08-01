HOUR 1:
Dave and Kayte talk about the A’s trading Sonny Gray, Dave Dombroski calling the Yankees “the Warriors”, and Daryl Morey saying they should do away with NBA awards. Then, some talk on Steve Bartman getting a World Series ring by the Chicago Cubs. Finally, a strange story about Pete Rose.
HOUR 2:
Dave and Kayte recap the Sonny Gray trade and break down the haul the A’s got in return before Threefer Madness featuring Colin Kaepernick, Jamal Adams, and Steve Bartman. Then, Dave and Kayte talk about reforming and changing the NBA awards voting system.
HOUR 3:
Dave and Kayte run through the top NFL merchandise sold by player since March. Also, news and conversation from the Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers training camps. Then, the story of where Allen Iverson was when he missed the Big 3 event in Dallas. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.
