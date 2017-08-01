WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13
August 1, 2017 3:53 PM
Filed Under: LaVar Ball, Medical Marijuana, Michael Jordan, NBA, NFL, The Lo-Down

In the first hour of the Lo-Down Damien talked some NBA Off Season, and asks where Carmelo Anthony will be this season.  He also talked about all of the drama with the Cleveland Cavs right now.  Next, Damien talked about the possibility of allowing NFL players to use Marijuana for pain management.  Damien finished up the hour talking about A’Shawn Robinson and Caleb Benenoch getting sued for a tab at a night club.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

In the second hour of the show Damien talked about the Olympics coming to Los Angeles in 2028, and what the future of the Olympics will be if countries keep spending money they don’t have on the Games.  Damien also talked about some of the injuries that have happened in the NFL.  He also talked about Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates not being allowed to go to LaDainian Tomlinson’s HOF Ceremony.   All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Damien asked the question, “Which NFL teams and players are under the most pressure this season”?  Damien also talked about Rockets GM Daryl Morey saying that all postseason awards need to go because Russell Westbrook got the MVP over James Harden.  He ended the show talking about Michael Jordan’s thoughts on Lavar Ball.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

