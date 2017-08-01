Hour 1
Doug and Grant return for a Tuesday edition of the show and speak to former coach and current ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy in hour one. Hear Jeff speak about the Kings future and where he thinks the team is going, how he believes the NBA officials need to be reprimanded more, plus if he ever plans to coach again.
Hour 2
NFL camps are abound throughout the nation and Doug and Grant talk a little injuries and retirement already in such a short few days, plus a little baseball trade deadline and the teams who acquired key players.
Hour 3
In hour three, the fellas talk to national MLB reporter Scott Miller of Turner Sports, about who graded out the best during the trade deadlines, why he believes the Giants are 30+ games out the division lead and if he believes the Yankees can win the AL East.