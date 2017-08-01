WEATHER: Latest Forecast | Cooling Centers | How are you beating the heat? Share your photos

The Fellas Return; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie – 8/1

August 1, 2017 6:26 PM
Hour 1

jeffvangundy The Fellas Return; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 8/1

Doug and Grant return for a Tuesday edition of the show and speak to former coach and current ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy in hour one. Hear Jeff speak about the Kings future and where he thinks the team is going, how he believes the NBA officials need to be reprimanded more, plus if he ever plans to coach again.

 

 

Hour 2 

ALAMEDA, CA - MAY 23: Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws to wide receivers durings the Oakland Raiders OTA at the Raiders Training Facility in Alameda,CA on May 23rd, 2017

NFL camps are abound throughout the nation and Doug and Grant talk a little injuries and retirement already in such a short few days, plus a little baseball trade deadline and the teams who acquired key players.

 

 

Hour 3

Gary Sanchez #24 of the New York Yankees connects on a 3-run home run in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on June 11, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

In hour three, the fellas talk to national MLB reporter Scott Miller of Turner Sports, about who graded out the best during the trade deadlines, why he believes the Giants are 30+ games out the division lead and if he believes the Yankees can win the AL East.

 

 

