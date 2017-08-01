Transgender Man Gives Birth To Son

PORTLAND, Ore. (CBS) – A transgender man gave birth to a boy with his partner of seven years.

According to CNN, Biff Caplow and Trystan Reese, a transgender man, gave birth to Leo Murray Chaplow on July 14.

Leo is the couple’s first biological child, but not the first they’re parenting.

The couple of seven years adopted Chaplow’s niece and nephew in 2011.

Both Leo and Trystan received a clean bill of health days after the birth, according to a Facebook post, and happily headed “back home to settle into [their] new life with [their] newest little addition.”

Chaplow and Reese documented much of the journey on their Facebook page, with photos, videos, and posts about their experience.

Reese, who was female at birth, said he’s OK with his body being a trans body.

“I’m OK being a man who has a uterus and has the capacity and capability of carrying a baby,” he said.

Reese told CNN that he had stopped taking testosterone to prepare for the pregnancy, and was under medical supervision the entire time “to make it as healthy and safe as possible.”

While the family has experienced negativity and criticism, since Leo was born the couple has received an outpouring of support on Facebook.

“We find that behind the shroud of anonymity, people feel pretty empowered to tell us what should happen to us, to our children, to our family,” Reese said. “The reason why you have a kid is because you want to see more love in the world, and remembering how difficult that’s going to be, it’s hard.”