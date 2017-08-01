2 Law Enforcement Officers Hurt In Shooting In Yuba County

August 1, 2017 11:35 AM
Filed Under: Yuba County

YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) – Two law enforcement officers were hurt in a shooting in Yuba County on Tuesday morning, authorities confirm.

The scene is along Marysville Road, near the communities of Oregon House and Dobbins.

Two deputies with the Yuba County Sheriff were shot while investigating a report of an agitated and possibly armed man, the department confirms.

The suspect may be barricaded and authorities are asking the public to stay away from the area.

The condition of the officers is not known at the moment.

Sutter Roseville confirms that one of the officers was brought to their facility.

More info to come.

