5 Simple Steps For A Total Bedroom Makeover

By Laurie Jo Miller Farr

A light-filled home is always a joy. However, when it comes to the bedroom, more light isn’t always better. It’s important to be able to control the amount of light and dark to optimize restful sleep. The first step in your total bedroom makeover is to choose the style of shades, drapes, blinds or plantation shutters you prefer for attractive, affordable window treatments.

Room Darkening Curtains

Getting your best sleep in a darkened room is no problem during the wee hours of the night. However, so many situations arise when we require a darkened bedroom at other times. Perhaps it’s a baby’s nap time, a child who is home sick from school, or jet lag recovery. Select the look and the functionality that suits you best. Semi-opaque room darkening curtains come in a variety of colors and fabrics to block most of the light and you can add a coordinated liner to achieve more darkening. In fact, you can opt to have the liner attached directly to the fabric, or to have the liner operate separately.

Draperies

Draperies are more than the icing on the cake when it comes to aesthetics in window dressing. In addition to adding a design statement, drapes have a multitude of functions. They block light coming in, keep a room warmer in winter and cooler in summer, muffle sound and enhance privacy. Experienced consultants can help you choose curtains that are traditional and classic, modern and eclectic, or transitional and casual in a rainbow of colors and hundreds of patterns. If the window shape is unusual or tricky, design advice will help find the perfect solution with hardware to match.

Roman Shades

Roman Shades can provide the solution for many windows. They are an affordable, custom tailored option in hundreds of fabrics, pleated or flat, to coordinate with your bedroom décor. Whether contemporary chic or traditional elegant, Roman Shades combine the look of soft folds with the simplicity and convenience of a shade. Various opacity levels provide a range of light filtering options from subtle to darkened, depending on personal preference and north/south orientation. For bay windows, Roman Shades are the perfect choice. And for the flexibility of a top-down, bottom-up function that provides both privacy and light, there is nothing better.

Roller Shades

Fit customized, light filtering roller shades to your windows as a no-fuss, affordable solution for managing natural light in the bedroom. Go neutral, complement your existing color scheme, or change it up with a bold pop of color. Beautiful and simply elegant, roller shades are easy to operate with your choice of lift operating systems. You may choose to pair roller shades with draperies or curtains for a plush, polished designer look.

Plantation Shutters

Custom shutters and plantation shutters in wood or faux wood have increased in popularity in recent years and are considered a value-added option. A perfect blend of function and fashion, shutters add a distinctive quality to any room. In a bedroom, consider solid or half solid Shaker, louvered full height or tier-on-tier, rather than café style, to cover the entire window. In the louvered shutters, opt for small, medium, or large slats. Plantation shutters are readily adjustable, easy to maintain, built to last and efficiently keep sunlight out in varying degrees, depending upon the angle at which you set them.

Select blinds, shades, curtains, or shutters can always be the design focal point in your bedroom, while also providing just the right comfort solution in a window treatment.