A Group Of Children Attacked With A Paintball Gun While Bike Riding

August 2, 2017 12:37 AM By Macy Jenkins
Filed Under: Natomas, Paintball

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS 13) – A group of children was attacked with a paintball gun in Natomas while riding their bikes.  Sacramento Police Department says it’s the third paintball attack in just two days.

 

“They’re not targeting specific people,” said Sgt. Bryce Heinlein with Sacramento Police Department.  “They just think that this is a good time going out to shoot people and, in reality, they’re hurting people.”

 

A mother of two boys, who asked to remain anonymous, described the attack to CBS 13.  Her 7 and 9 year old sons were riding their bikes Monday afternoon with a friend on La Venta Drive.

All of a sudden a car full of men approached the children and shot 4 times with a paintball gun in their direction.

 

“When you’re a little kid and you see somebody pull a gun out from the window of a car and shoot it at you, you’re fearful,” she said.  “I was frustrated, I mean immediately you just want to go defend your kid.”

 

One of the paintballs hit her 9 year old in the back, leaving him with a painful bruise.  But the scariest part: he thought it was a bullet and a real gun.

 

“It’s frustrating,” the mom told CBS 13. “I don’t think my kid should be worried about coming outside in our own yard!”

 

“Not only was a 9-year-old boy hurt girl boy hurt, but another individual was actually shot in the face,” Sgt. Heinlein described.

 

Luckily, the person hit in the face was wearing glasses that shielded her eye.  The other two attacks happened on Gardendale and Loma Verde in South Sacramento, just an hour apart on Sunday afternoon.

 

Heinlein says attacking someone with a paintball gun is considered assault with a deadly weapon so the suspects could face jail time.  Police do not believe the South Sac and North Sac events are connected but detectives are still investigating.

