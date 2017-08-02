WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Carmichael Dave: Get Used To It- Sacramento Will Be An MLS City

December will be here sooner than we think. August 2, 2017 10:01 PM By Carmichael Dave
Filed Under: expansion, MLS, Sacramento Republic

 

At the MLS All-Star game in Chicago Wednesday night, a contingent from Sacramento was there to hear Commissioner Don Garber praise the efforts of the up and coming potential expansion team.

Garber uses the All-Star game like many commissioners do, as a chance to hold court on league activities, a sort of state of the union if you will. When the subject of expansion came up:

-Garber praised Kevin Nagle and the Republic ownership for putting shovels in the ground last week. Called it a “great move”.

-Said Sacramento, Detroit, Nashville, and Cincinnati have been “really energized”. Those are your 4 finalists for 2 expansion spots.

-The decision should be announced, as expected, this December.

Barring a sudden catastrophe and other unforeseen events, Sacramento is, and has been, a shoo-in for one of the two spots. The only question is who will win over the other 3 cities.

Get used to it Sacramento. The MLS is coming.

 

Comments

