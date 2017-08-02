WEATHER: Latest Forecast | Cooling Centers | How are you beating the heat? Share your photos

Search On For Driver Who Knocked Off El Dorado County Patrol Car Mirror

August 2, 2017 9:08 AM
Filed Under: Diamond Springs, el dorado county

DIAMOND SPRINGS (CBS13) – Detectives are looking for a driver who knocked off an El Dorado County patrol car’s mirror.

The incident happened back on July 28 and was captured on patrol car’s dash cam. The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were parked and responding to a call when a driver along Pleasant Valley Road got a little too close.

As seen in the video, the car shears off the driver’s side mirror of the patrol car.

No deputies were inside the patrol car at the time and no one was hurt.

The car looks to have braked after hitting the mirror, but it continued on. Detectives are now looking for the car, believed to be a year 2005-10 Jeep Grand Cherokee, and driver.

Anyone who recognizes the car is asked to contact authorities.

