Police: Elk Grove Man Suspected Of Stabbing Mother, Taking Her Car

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Police in Elk Grove have arrested a man suspected of stabbing his own mother during an argument Tuesday morning.
The incident happened near Bruceville Road and Laguna Boulevard. Elk Grove police say, just after 5:30 a.m., a man and his mom were arguing inside a car in the area.
At some point during the argument, the man – identified by police as 24-year-old Ryan Gillespie – allegedly stabbed his mother with a small knife. Police say he then got the car keys and took off.
The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. Gillespie was later arrested in front of his home.
Gillespie has been booked at Sacramento County Jail. He’s facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking.