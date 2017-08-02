Fishing Trip Turns Violent

A fisherman is facing serious charges after allegedly putting down his rod and pulling out a gun.

Park rangers arrested John Guess for shooting at a person along the American River.

Ranger Elmer Marzan responded to the reports of shots fired, after an argument turned violent.

The. came the search for the gunman.

“We were dealing with our suspect, in this case who was floating down river in a kayak,” Ranger Marzan said.

The gunman in his getaway kayak, led rangers on a slow speed pursuit.

Randy Riley/ kayaker

“How fast can you go in a kayak,” CBS13’s Steve Large asked kayaker Randy Riley. “Not very fast, not very fast,” Riley said.

With the help of a Sacramento police helicopter overhead, rangers located the suspect’s kayak down river.

“It appears initially when we spotted him, that he was fishing, but he was basically trying to fit in with the surroundings because there were other kayaks,” Marzan said.

Rangers arrested this John Guess on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

By the time he was in custody, he had allegedly

ditched the gun in the river.

“He had live bait in the kayak..but he didn’t have any fish,” Marzan said.

The victim was not hit by the gunfire and identified Guess as the gunman.

“Just goes to show, that there’s really no safe haven, anywhere anymore in this society,” Marzan said.

A fisherman’s allegedly felony act.

Taking aim at a person.

Caught in his kayak.

Guess has a long criminal history including burglary and drug charges.

His next court day is August 8.