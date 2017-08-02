Golden 1 Center Brings Money To Sacramento

August 2, 2017 11:50 PM
Filed Under: Golden 1 Center, money

Sacramento – (CBS13) Music means money for Sacramento, attracting new crowds.

 

“No we never did come downtown, so Im kinda excited.”

 

Maryanne Reisig is downtown to attend the Neil Diamond concert at the Golden One Center.

It’s her first time at the new arena.

 

“Looks like some cool news restaurants, and I came down early just to get a lay of the land.”

 

Big name concerts like Katy Perry, Janet Jackson and Neil Diamond Are a different kind of cash crop for this farm to fork city. The Golden One  is a game changer says Mike Testa of Visit Sacramento.

 

“We’ve been told is it’s one of the top revenue grossing arenas in the country and a lot of that is certainly because of the music that goes into that building it is showing that this market can support concerts but It can support big-name concerts.”

