Health Care Company’s New Facility To Bring 100+ Jobs To Roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A health care giant is choosing to build a new distribution facility in Roseville.
McKesson Corporation’s warehouse will go up on Foothills Boulevard, across the street from the Hewlett Packard campus.
The facility is expected to bring 166 jobs to the area.
Hiring will begin this fall.
This is all part of a joint recruiting effort by the Greater Sacramento Economic Council’s site selection program, which aims to bring key industries to the Sacramento region.
“The most exciting part about McKesson relocating here is not only the jobs that it brings to Roseville, the capital investment into our community, but more importantly we gained a business partner that we’re very excited to have,” said economic development manager Laura Matteoli.
The site is expected to be operational by mid-2018.