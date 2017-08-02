Ravens Owner Reportedly Showing ‘Resistance’ Signing Kaepernick

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

The Baltimore Ravens were the latest team in the talks for signing quarterback Colin Kaepernick. It seemed like there was light at the end of the tunnel for the Super Bowl quarterback.

However, it seems that ship might have potentially set sail as the Ravens majority owner Steve Bisciotti has reportedly shown “resistance” to the idea of signing free-agent quarterback despite support from general manager Ozzie Newsome and head coach John Harbaugh, per ESPN‘s Dianna Russini.

Baltimore is currently in a pickle as starting quarterback Joe Flacco is out anywhere from 1-6 weeks with a back injury.

Ryan Mallet is supposed to take over under center but has little experience by starting just eight games and playing in 19 since 2012. He’s thrown seven touchdowns to 10 interceptions.

On Sunday, Bisciotti was asked during a fan forum alongside NFL commissioner Roger Goodell about the potential damage signing Kaepernick could do to the Ravens’ franchise given his status as one of the most polarizing figures in sports after last season’s protest of the national anthem with the 49ers, per Baltimore Sun‘s Jeff Zrebiec.

“I hope we do what is best for the team and balance that with what is best for our fans,” he responded. “Your opinions matter to us. … We’re very sensitive to it, and we’re monitoring it, and we’re trying to figure out what’s the right tact. So pray for us.”

The Ravens not only are talking to Kaepernick, but they’re also considering bringing in former Washington Redskins and Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III for a workout.