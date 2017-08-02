HOUR 1:

Dave and Kayte talk about Ray Lewis’ comments on Colin Kaepernick, Michael Jordan going back at LaVar Ball, and an update from Raiders and 49ers training camps for Morning Brew. Then, new Sacramento Kings Assistant General Manager Brandon Williams joins Dave and Kayte on The Drive to talk about his future with the organization. Finally, some talk on Kobe.

HOUR 2:

Dave and Kayte talk about Ray Lewis’ comments on Colin Kaepernick before Threefer Madness featuring Ray Lewis, Michael Vick, Colin Kaepernick, Michael Jordan, LaVar Ball, and Steph Curry. Then, an update from both Raiders and 49ers training camp.

HOUR 3:

Dave and Kayte talk about the Oakland Raiders’ expectations for next season and what would be considered a successful season for them. Then, Re-Brew to end the show.

