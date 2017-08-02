WEATHER: Latest Forecast | Cooling Centers | How are you beating the heat? Share your photos

Ray & Kap; The Drive – 08/02/17

August 2, 2017 9:05 AM
Filed Under: Colin Kaeperncik, LaVar Ball, Michael Jordan, Ray Lewis, Samsung

HOUR 1:

FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 20: Ray Lewis #52 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on against the New England Patriots during the 2013 AFC Championship game at Gillette Stadium on January 20, 2013 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)Dave and Kayte talk about Ray Lewis’ comments on Colin Kaepernick, Michael Jordan going back at LaVar Ball, and an update from Raiders and 49ers training camps for Morning Brew. Then, new Sacramento Kings Assistant General Manager Brandon Williams joins Dave and Kayte on The Drive to talk about his future with the organization. Finally, some talk on Kobe.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Brandon Williams interview here:

 

HOUR 2:

gettyimages 509506 Ray & Kap; The Drive 08/02/17

Dave and Kayte talk about Ray Lewis’ comments on Colin Kaepernick before Threefer Madness featuring Ray Lewis, Michael Vick, Colin Kaepernick, Michael Jordan, LaVar Ball, and Steph Curry. Then, an update from both Raiders and 49ers training camp.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 24: Derek Carr #4 and the Oakland Raiders runs onton the field prior to playing the Indianapolis Colts in an NFL football game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 24, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte talk about the Oakland Raiders’ expectations for next season and what would be considered a successful season for them. Then, Re-Brew to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

More from The Drive With Dave And Kayte
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch