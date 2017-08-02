WEATHER: Latest Forecast | Cooling Centers | How are you beating the heat? Share your photos

Teen Jumps Out Of Plane Emergency Door At SFO

August 2, 2017 6:19 AM
Filed Under: San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say a teenage boy traveling alone opened an emergency door after his plane landed, slid down the wing and jumped onto a tarmac at San Francisco before shocked passengers could do anything to stop him.

Some passengers flying on Copa Airlines Flight 208 from Panama City, Panama, say that by the time they realized the door had been removed, the boy was already on the ground, running.

San Francisco Airport spokesman Doug Yakel says the 17-year-old removed the door as the plane was heading to a gate Tuesday.

Yakel says an airfield construction crew held him until police arrived.

He says the teenager is a U.S. citizen and appeared to be in emotional distress during the flight.

He says no runways or flights were affected and that the unidentified boy wasn’t injured.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch