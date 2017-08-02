Investigators: Car Linked To Stockton, Tracy Shootings

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Investigators believe that suspects who shot at officers in Stockton back in June are also responsible for a shooting in Tracy.
Both incidents happened back in June. Officers in Stockton were shot at on June 26, while the Tracy incident happened on June 18.
A car has been linked to both incidents. Investigators say the people inside the car are responsible for the shootings.
Wednesday, Stockton police released surveillance photos of the suspect’s car. Anyone who recognizes the car and the suspects who are inside is asked to contact Stockton police at (209) 937-8377.