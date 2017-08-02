VOTE: What do you think about driving personal vehicles on the beach? Is it fun or too dangerous?
WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Investigators: Car Linked To Stockton, Tracy Shootings

August 2, 2017 2:15 PM
Filed Under: stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Investigators believe that suspects who shot at officers in Stockton back in June are also responsible for a shooting in Tracy.

Both incidents happened back in June. Officers in Stockton were shot at on June 26, while the Tracy incident happened on June 18.

A car has been linked to both incidents. Investigators say the people inside the car are responsible for the shootings.

stockton ois update 2 stocktoin pd Investigators: Car Linked To Stockton, Tracy Shootings

The suspect car used in both incidents. (Credit: Stockton Police Department)

Wednesday, Stockton police released surveillance photos of the suspect’s car. Anyone who recognizes the car and the suspects who are inside is asked to contact Stockton police at (209) 937-8377.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch