WEATHER: Latest Forecast | Cooling Centers | How are you beating the heat? Share your photos

Trump Endorses Bill Aimed At Changing Immigration Policy

August 2, 2017 9:31 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, immigration
US President Donald Trump (C) makes an announcement on immigration with US Senator Tom Cotton (L), R-Arkansas and US Senator David Perdue (R), R-Georgia, at the White House in Washington, DC, on August 2, 2017. (Credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump (C) makes an announcement on immigration with US Senator Tom Cotton (L), R-Arkansas and US Senator David Perdue (R), R-Georgia, at the White House in Washington, DC, on August 2, 2017. (Credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says proposed legislation to limit legal immigration would be the most significant change to the system in half a century.

Trump says the measure would make the system more “merit based” for skilled English speakers. He says it would keep out people who will just end up collecting welfare. He provided no information to support his statement.

The legislation is sponsored by Republican Sens. David Purdue of Georgia and Tom Cotton at Arkansas. Both lawmakers joined Trump at the White House on Wednesday, where the president publicly endorsed the bill. His involvement puts him at the center of efforts to overhaul the system of legal immigration.

Trump has made cracking down on illegal immigration a hallmark of his administration.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch