Two Deputies Recovering After Shooting In Oregon House

YUBA COUNTY– Two Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies are recovering after being shot at while searching for a suspect inside an Oregon House home.

The deputies were airlifted to Sutter Hospital in Roseville with serious injuries. After undergoing surgery’s Tuesday, they are expected to survive.

“It’s truly difficult how this impacts us,” said Sheriff Steven Durfor.

The incident started around 8:30 a.m. on the 9,000 block of Marysville Road in the Yuba County Foothill community.

Deputies say they got a disturbance call from a marijuana grow for the Rastafarian church in the community of Oregon House.

“It stemmed around some type of verbal argument, about a man destroying some marijuana plants at that location,” said the Sheriff.

Shortly after the two deputies, a 10 year and 14 year veteran of the agency, responded they spotted the suspect who fled on foot. The suspect ran into a residence up the hill in this rural neighborhood.

“We were asked to stay in our homes,” said one neighbor John Craig.

“I just heard a lot of sirens and saw police everywhere,” said Kathy Sims.

An emotional Julie Mason was frantically trying to find her mom. She says her mom’s house was shot at.

“I’ve been worried about her cause of all these people around her with their stupid pot grows, and my mom’s right in the middle of it,” she said.

The deputies entered a trailer home searching for the suspect and that’s when they say the suspect appeared and started shooting, striking the deputies multiple times. The deputies returned fire.

“They were engaged in gunfire by the suspect, multiple rounds. The number of rounds will be determined in an ongoing investigation,” said Sheriff Durfor.

A 3rd deputy– a 22 year veteran of the department– had also responded. He was not injured, but helped bring the two deputies to safety.

Meanwhile, many neighbors were evacuated as multiple agencies arrived on scene, including 4 swat teams that eventually found the suspect.

“Swat team members entered the home, they found the man believed to be the suspect deceased from gun shot wounds,” said the Sheriff.

Now this Yuba county community is left shaken and prayers are high offered for the injured deputies.

“It’s a difficult time for the agency, if you can imagine what the deputies are going through as well as their families,” said Sheriff Durfor.

Crime scene investigators will be working throughout the night combing through the area.

The suspect has not been identified, but the sheriff’s department is describing him as a Hispanic man in his early 30’s.

His exact cause of death will be determined through an autopsy.