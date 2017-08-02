Yelp To Offer C-Section Reviews

When you think of yelp, you think of restaurant reviews and service.
But now, expectant moms in California can go to yelp and check on hospital rates concerning C-sections. This includes the percentage of c- section deliveries in “low-risk” pregnancies, to mothers having their first baby via the procedure, or if vaginal births are available after C-sections.
Andrea Forrest runs a Sacramento moms group on Facebook. She has had three different C-sections at two different hospitals.
“I would have been able to look around and maybe I probably would have. I’m a millennial mom I research everything.”
Yelp collaborated with the state and nonprofit organizations to gather these well vetted self-reported statistics.
The overall goal is to educate expectant moms and help them make better decisions about their healthcare; especially making them aware of institutions with higher rates of C-sections.