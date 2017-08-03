Keep It Reel: ‘Kidnap’

By Marc Woodfork

Even the beautiful Halle Berry can’t save this film. “Kidnap” is a story about a mother who takes her son to a park, with intentions of having a wonderful day but it soon turns into a nightmare when her son is kidnapped right before her eyes.

That’s really all to say about it. It’s easily one of the worst films of the year. The story is full of cliches and anecdotes, and with a poorly written script, even Halle Berry can’t save this shell in this movie.

After the kidnapping, we’re taken on an intense car chase that rivals anything from the “Fast and Furious” series. The film would have been much better if they had made the entire film one long car chase. But, when the chase ends, the filmmakers didn’t know what to do next. It tumbles into a mess and remains there. I’m not quite sure why the studio decided to release this during the summer. It surely will get buried by any other film. And I can’t see why anyone would want to see this movie. Pass on this one.

There are plenty of other films out right now that are worth your time and money. Pick this up at your local Redbox sometime in late winter when there’s nothing else to do.