Pair Accused Of Robbing Group Of Juveniles At Lincoln Park

LINCOLN (CBS13) – Two men suspected of robbing a group of juveniles at a Lincoln park have been arrested, police say.
According to the Lincoln Police Department, officers responded to McBean Park a little before 5 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a reported robbery. Officers soon found out that two suspects had threatened and robbed four juveniles.
The suspects were armed with a handgun, the victims said.
Within 30 minutes, detectives identified the suspects and spotted them driving in another part of Lincoln. The pair was detained and the stolen items, along with a replica handgun, were found with the suspects.
Anthony Gibson and Cameron March, both 19-year-old Lincoln residents, have been arrested and are facing charges of armed robbery and conspiracy.
The pair is being held on $50,000 bail.