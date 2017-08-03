Pair Accused Of Robbing Group Of Juveniles At Lincoln Park

August 3, 2017 7:38 AM
Filed Under: Lincoln, Placer County

LINCOLN (CBS13) – Two men suspected of robbing a group of juveniles at a Lincoln park have been arrested, police say.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, officers responded to McBean Park a little before 5 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a reported robbery. Officers soon found out that two suspects had threatened and robbed four juveniles.

The suspects were armed with a handgun, the victims said.

Within 30 minutes, detectives identified the suspects and spotted them driving in another part of Lincoln. The pair was detained and the stolen items, along with a replica handgun, were found with the suspects.

Anthony Gibson and Cameron March, both 19-year-old Lincoln residents, have been arrested and are facing charges of armed robbery and conspiracy.

The pair is being held on $50,000 bail.

