Sheriff: Sacramento Man Found With Boxes Of Cereal Full Of Pot In Louisiana

Filed Under: Louisiana, Marijuana

COVINGTON, La. (AP) – Authorities say a California man speeding down an interstate in Louisiana has been arrested after deputies found 2 pounds (1 kilogram) of marijuana in cereal boxes.

News outlets report 23-year-old Donald Roots-Scott Jr. was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, expired driver’s license and speeding.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies pulled Roots-Scott over for traveling at nearly 90 mph (145 kph) on Interstate 12 on Tuesday. Scott told deputies that his driver’s license was expired and marijuana was inside the vehicle.

st tammany parish sheriffs office weed bust Sheriff: Sacramento Man Found With Boxes Of Cereal Full Of Pot In Louisiana

The marijuana seized by authorities. (Credit: St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities found high-grade marijuana hidden inside Honey Nut Cheerios and Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries cereal boxes. Roots-Scott told authorities that he was transporting the marijuana for distribution in Mississippi.

It’s unclear if Roots-Scott has a lawyer.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch