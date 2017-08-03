Old Goat; The Drive – 08/03/17

August 3, 2017 9:07 AM
HOUR 1:

LeBron James Kobe Bryant All-Star Game

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Dave and Kayte talk the Oakland Raiders sending loyalty-themed gifts to their season ticket holders, Michael Jordan putting Kobe over LeBron, and Tom Brady turning 40 on the Morning Brew. Then, a debate on LeBron James and Kobe Bryant, who has had the better career. Finally, is there a starting 5 in the NBA today that could beat the Golden State Warriors?

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots warms up during a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 1, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Tom Brady (Photo Credit: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte talk about Tom Brady celebrating his 40th birthday before Threefer Madness featuring the MLS, Tom Brady, and Kristaps Porzingis. Then, an extended conversation on Tom Brady’s diet and players we hate that we love.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

688443542 Old Goat; The Drive 08/03/17

(Photo by Samuel Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Chris McClain of the Silver and Black Report is in Napa for Raiders training camp and he joins Dave and Kayte on The Drive. Then, senior advisor for the Sacramento Republic Ben Gumpert joins The Drive to talk about the latest involving the Republic and MLS. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Chris McClain interview here:

Listen to the Ben Gumpert interview here:

