3 Hospitalized After Car Crash In Roseville

August 3, 2017 8:50 AM
Filed Under: roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Three people were taken to the hospital after a serious crash in Roseville early Thursday morning.

The Roseville Fire Department says their crews responded to the area near Sierra College and Douglas Boulevards around midnight for a reported crash.

At the scene, firefighters and medics found that a car had crashed into a tree. The crash was major enough that the passengers needed to be extricated.

Scene of the crash in Roseville. (Credit: Roseville Firefighters Local 1592)

In total, three people were transported to the hospital after the crash. Their conditions are unknown at this point.

Exactly what caused the crash is still under investigation.

Firefighters say the crash was the second within 24 hours that required them to extricate victims.

 

