Tiny Homes Could Be Future For Sacramento’s Homeless

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s a city struggling with a big homeless problem; now Sacramento city leaders area talking about building a bridge between homelessness and housing.

City Councilman Steve Hansen says it’s a step in the right direction.

“It’s not a solution every one of the homelessness problems but it is a potential solution to some of the problems, and I think we need to be trying everything we can.”

Hansen believes small-home communities should be at the top of the list.

“The tiny homes that we are talking about is part of this campus community. They should be pretty easy. We can have them pre-fabricated working with nonprofit partners.”

Hansen points to Quinn Cottages, a tiny-home community for the homeless running since 1997.

It’s located off of North A and 16th streets in Sacramento. Cottage Housing, Inc. and Mercy Housing California operate Quinn Cottages. The development has 60 one-bedroom units Carolin Adams has lived at Quinn Cottages for about 2 1/2 years.

Carolin Adams, a resident of Quinn Cottages, said, “Definitely, definitely there’s too many people out there with no place to go.”

She says the small community offers a sense of security and hope.

“Once you find your own space where you can go in and close the door and be at peace with yourself that helps mentally and emotionally it helps a whole lot.”