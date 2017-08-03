WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Trapped Driver Saved From Southern California Flash Flooding In Acton

August 3, 2017 5:57 PM

ACTON, Calif. (AP) – Flash flooding from a brief but powerful thunderstorm has swamped a Southern California desert community and prompted at least one rescue.

The storm Thursday afternoon sent water gushing through a section of Acton, about 50 miles north of Los Angeles.

Helicopter views showed streams of muddy brown water gushing around ranches, homes and cars, although no evacuations were called.

One man trapped when the swift-moving current surrounded his pickup truck was plucked from the roof by helicopter.

The flooding also undermined a section of railroad track, halting a Metrolink commuter train.

Moist, monsoonal air is causing storms and forecasters say they could dump up to an inch of rain per hour. The National Weather Service has issued flood watches for the mountains and the Antelope Valley through the evening.

 

