Sheriff: Homeless Father Left 2-Year-Old Tied To Tree Branch

WILLITS (CBS13) – A California man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly left his young toddler tied to a tree branch.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Jeffery Wilson was arrested on July 27. Deputies say they were called to a homeless camp along Highway 20 where Wilson; the property owner was complaining about people illegally camping on her parcel.

Wilson had been warned to clean up and leave the area a couple of times before, deputies say.

Once at the scene, deputies saw that Wilson’s 2-year-old had a rope tied to its wrist and was tethered to a tree branch. Deputies say the toddler looked to be lacking basic food and water – and was only wearing a diaper. Deputies also spotted weapons and other dangerous items near the toddler.

Wilson was arrested and is facing charges of willful cruelty to a child and possession of a controlled substance.

The child has been put in the care of Child Protective Services.