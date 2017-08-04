Baltimore Picks Up Austin Howard After Being Released By Raiders

August 4, 2017 9:25 AM
Filed Under: Austin Howard, Baltimore Ravens, NFL, Oakland Raiders, sign

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

It didn’t take long for OT Austin Howard to find a roster spot after being recently released by the Raiders as the Baltimore Ravens picked him up Friday morning, per NFL Insider Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Back in 2014, the Oakland Raiders signed tackle Austin Howard to a five-year deal worth $30 million. However, a handful of injuries and changes to the front line put the offensive tackle back on the market on July 28.

Howard will likely compete with James Hurst for the right tackle job once he’s on the field. He’s had experience with the Ravens on the teams’ practice squad in 2011.

